Daley Blind's back injury is linked to a nerve and has been an issue for a long time, it was revealed on the Kale en Kokkie podcast, where Hedwiges Maduro was a guest.

Blind returned to Ajax last summer for the second time, his third spell in Amsterdam. He followed coach Míchel, whom he knew from their time at Girona.

He made a strong start to that third spell and quickly took charge on the training ground. Then came a back injury, which has now kept him out for several weeks.

When Blind will return remains unclear. Kale, Kokkie and Maduro say the problem has been troubling the centre-back for much longer.

"That back injury of Blind's is something that has been going on for much longer. It's not something from the last few weeks," revealed Kale.

"It's something to do with a nerve," Maduro knows. "That is always difficult. Berghuis had exactly the same thing last season. He was out for a very long time," the former Ajax player added.

Across his Ajax career, Blind has played 337 matches. He won the Dutch title seven times and lifted the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup twice.