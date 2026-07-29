Liverpool are preparing to submit their first official bid to sign French winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, a serious move to bolster their attack after Mohamed Salah's departure at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The French international has emerged as the first and only target for the Anfield hierarchy, according to British newspaper "The Athletic". That interest has hardened since the player made clear his strong and decisive desire to try the Premier League and wear the Liverpool shirt.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have set their player's market value at around 145 million pounds. Liverpool are refusing to bow to that astronomical figure.

Sources close to the negotiations told the newspaper that Liverpool plan to formalise their interest with a bid not exceeding 100 million pounds. They are relying on a strong bargaining chip: the player's flat refusal to renew a contract that has only two years remaining, and his insistence on moving to Merseyside.

Barcola has proven his worth in numbers. He featured in 49 matches last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists, a decisive element in the team's crowning as French league and UEFA Champions League champions despite fierce competition with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for the left-wing position.

A graduate of the Lyon academy who joined Paris in August 2023, Barcola has played 152 matches in the Parisian club's shirt, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. That record makes him the ideal successor to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah on the right flank, even though his primary position is the left wing.