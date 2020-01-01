One hand on the trophy - Liverpool have earned mid-season break in the sun

Jurgen Klopp's squad head into a fortnight off with a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League after their 4-0 win over Southampton

Jordan Henderson does not drink alcohol, but he and his team-mates could be forgiven for letting their hair down this week.

Boy have they earned the right to.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad signed off for the mid-season break in style on Saturday afternoon, recording their 16th successive league win, and their biggest at home this season, with a 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield . Business as usual for the world’s best club side.

More teams

“And now you’re gonna believe us,” the Kop sung once more. Tempting fate is rarely advisable in football, but this team is “gonna win the league” for sure. They are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League this morning , and seven more wins will guarantee them a first title since 1990. Crucially, they have 14 games in which to get them.

They will not need them. This was their 16th successive league win, and their 20th in a row at home. They are now 42 games unbeaten in the top-flight – only ’s ‘Invincibles’ have ever enjoyed a longer run.

This team, this driven, majestic team, is making history on a weekly basis. We will remember these days, these players, for years to come. What they have done defies logic, what they are doing defies belief. We may never see anything like it again.

“I have never seen it before, to be honest,” said Klopp on Saturday . “If I was asking from the outside, I would ask the same questions. But we aren't perfect. Not even close.”

His side were certainly made to work for their 24th league win of the campaign. The scoreline may suggest it was a comfortable afternoon, but it tells only half the story.

Indeed, for 45 minutes Liverpool were as troubled as they have been on home soil all season. , away-day specialists and one of the league’s form sides, caused plenty of problems with their liveliness and their impressive pressing game. The visitors had 10 shots at goal in the first half, and could easily have gone in at the break leading.

But if you come for the King, you best not miss. Southampton missed. Alisson Becker repelled Danny Ings, Moussa Djenepo and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Nathan Redmond shot over the crossbar. He missed. Southampton missed.

And then Liverpool woke up. Ninety-nine seconds into the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired them in front. They never looked back.

Henderson, leading by example, doubled their advantage before the hour mark and then superbly sent Mohamed Salah away to make it 3-0 soon after. When he was substituted for Adam Lallana, two minutes from time, the skipper left to a standing ovation.

He deserves it. Henderson been at Anfeld for nine years but never has his influence been greater, never has his form been more consistent. He is the leader of this team, whether through words or actions. He has to be in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award, surely?

“I'm enjoying this season,” he said after Saturday’s game. “Everybody is enjoying their football, but it's about the work ethic and giving everything for each other – that's the most important thing to me.

“Just give everything you can for your teammates. If you do that then you get your rewards at the end.”

Article continues below

Liverpool’s reward, for now, is a week away from the rigours and the stresses of top-level football. They are not required for Tuesday’s fourth round replay with Shrewsbury. Neil Critchley and the Under-23s will look after that.

No, Henderson and Co. are off on their holidays. They leave Merseyside with a spring in their step and a smile on their face.

And at least one hand on the Premier League trophy.