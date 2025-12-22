How to watch today's Senegal vs Botswana AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Senegal vs Botswana live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports 🇬🇧 UK Channel 4 🇨🇦 Canada beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South Africa Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

Senegal face Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tanger, Morocco, on Tuesday.

Senegal enters as heavy favorites with a potent attack led by stars like Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson, having dominated prior head-to-heads without conceding. Botswana, resilient qualifiers, will rely on defensive organization but face a stern test against Senegal's high-scoring form.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Senegal vs Botswana kick-off time

Team news & squads

Senegal vs Botswana Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Thiaw Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Ramoreboli

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Senegal Latest News

Senegal will have to cope without Habib Diarra and Assane Diao, both of whom are unavailable for selection.

Botswana Latest News

In contrast, Botswana head into the upcoming match with a clean bill of health and no reported fitness issues.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SEN Last 2 matches BWA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Senegal 3 - 0 Botswana

Botswana 0 - 2 Senegal 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links