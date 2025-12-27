How to watch today's Benin vs Botswana AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Benin vs Botswana live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South Africa
|Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports
|🇮🇳 India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Benin vs Botswana kick-off time
Team news & squads
Benin Latest News
Benin have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second game in the tournament.
They suffered a defeat at the hands of Congo but will be desperate to bounce back immediately.
Botswana Latest News
Botswana also don't have to deal with fresh injury concerns.
They suffered a heavy defeat in their first game and cannot afford to lose any more points.