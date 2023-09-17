Lisandro Martinez slammed by Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel for 'trying to be a hero' in Brighton defeat

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel slammed Lisandro Martinez after the Red Devils went down against Brighton on Saturday.

Schmeichel slammed Martinez after Brighton loss

Was 'trying to be a hero'

Man Utd went down 3-1 against Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United goalkeeper did not hold back while criticising the Argentine defender for his decision-making on the pitch. According to the former shot-shopper, Martinez should have closed down the Brighton attackers instead of 'trying to be a 'hero'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Schmeichel said, "It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual. Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in the line of the goalkeeper.

"He should be closing down rather than just standing up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly, things aren’t right for Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils suffered their third loss from the first five Premier League games and are currently 13th in the league with six points. It was also the club's fourth straight defeat against Brighton.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will next take on Bayern Munich in their first match of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.