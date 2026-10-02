Robert Lewandowski borrowed a trick from his former Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal, mimicking the Spaniard's celebration on a historic night that brought another hat-trick for Poland against Romania.

Poland hammered Romania 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League, with Lewandowski the star of the show. He struck in the 24th, 47th and 86th minutes to underline his enduring goalscoring threat.

Read also: Video: Ounahi rewards Zidane with a historic goal after 558 days

The treble took the striker to 92 goals for his country, a seventh international hat-trick and sole possession of sixth place on the all-time list of international scorers. In reaching that mark, he leapfrogged some of the game's biggest names.

Next in his sights is Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who sits fifth on 94. Just two goals now separate the pair, leaving the door wide open for Lewandowski to keep climbing.

Scoring was not enough for him, though. Lewandowski chose a striking way to mark the hat-trick, racing to the corner flag and placing his hand on it in a clear nod to Yamal's famous celebration.









Goalscoring brilliance met a cheeky personal touch. Lewandowski walked away from the win over Romania with three more goals, a historic Poland tally, and a celebration straight out of the Yamal playbook.