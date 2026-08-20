Leverkusen negotiations move Moussa Diaby away from Al-Ittihad

France's Moussa Diaby, the Al-Ittihad winger, was left out of the squad that travelled to Dammam ahead of Friday evening's clash with Al-Qadsiah in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The move fuels fresh speculation about his imminent departure from "the Dean".

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According to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Diaby did not join the Al-Ittihad squad heading to Dammam. His future has drawn considerable interest in recent days, with negotiations under way over a move to a European club.

It's his second absence in a row. He was also left out of the match against Al-Najma in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, deepening the uncertainty around his situation at the club.

Behind it all lie ongoing talks with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, who want Diaby back. The Frenchman enjoyed a distinguished spell with the club before his move to Aston Villa and then Al-Ittihad.

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Diaby arrived at Al-Ittihad with high hopes that he would become one of the team's most prominent attacking assets. Now the talk of his exit opens the door to a fresh reshuffle in "the Dean's" squad, with the transfer window closing in.

Decisive developments are expected in the coming days. All eyes are on whether the negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen reach a final agreement, closing Diaby's chapter at Al-Ittihad and sending him back to European football.