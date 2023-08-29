Zakhele Lepasa and Patrick Maswanganyi were both on target as Orlando Pirates defeated Cape Town City 2-0 in Tuesday night's PSL clash.

Bucs defeat City at Orlando Stadium

Lepasa scored third PSL goal

Soweto giants fourth on the table

WHAT HAPPENED: Fresh from their triumph in the Caf Champions League, Pirates came into the match full of confidence at Orlando Stadium.

They dictated the tempo in the early proceedings and needed just 10 minutes to get their goal through in-form striker Zakhele Lepasa who controlled a Paseka Mako pass before finding the back of the net from 18 yards.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite the many chances the Sea Pirates created.

Cape Town City started the second half a more composed side, but failed to take their chances in front of the goal.

They were punished in the 75th minute; the Citizens' defenders were caught off position and Deon Hotto managed to find Patrick Maswanganyi who tapped home, albeit controversially, to give Pirates a 2-0 advantage.

However, replays indicated the entire ball didn't cross the line and the officials got it wrong.

EYES ON: Monnapule Saleng was not at his best and as the game progressed, his influence reduced. It explains why coach Jose Riveiro opted to take him off with 30 minutes to go.

The winger has to rediscover his 2022/23 form in order to help Pirates get as many goals as possible, especially in the league.

OUR MVP: Who else apart from one Lepasa? The striker was a willing runner the whole night and could have easily grabbed a hat-trick. However, he did just enough to ensure Bucs moved fourth on the table with seven points from five matches.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Having grabbed vital points on Tuesday, Bucs will be working on their consistency in the elite league to stand a chance of challenging for the title.