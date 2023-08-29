WATCH: Lepasa scores a beauty for Orlando Pirates against Cape Town City

Zakhele Lepasa's impressive form continued on Tuesday night with the striker netting a PSL Goal of the Season contender against Cape Town City.

Pirates playing City in PSL

Bucs playing their fifth league game

Lepasa on target again

TELL ME MORE: Pirates started the match at Orlando Stadium on a high, looking to grab an early goal in order to unsettle their visitors.

Paseka Mako set up the in-form Lepasa in the final third and the forward managed to lose his mark before firing home from 18 yards out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bafana Bafana star has now scored nine goals for the Sea Robbers across all the competitions this season.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether the mobile attacker can sustain his form throughout the season and win the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot.