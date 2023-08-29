WATCH: Lepasa scores a beauty for Orlando Pirates against Cape Town City

- Pirates playing City in PSL
- Bucs playing their fifth league game
- Lepasa on target again
TELL ME MORE: Pirates started the match at Orlando Stadium on a high, looking to grab an early goal in order to unsettle their visitors.
Paseka Mako set up the in-form Lepasa in the final third and the forward managed to lose his mark before firing home from 18 yards out.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bafana Bafana star has now scored nine goals for the Sea Robbers across all the competitions this season.
Article continues below
WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether the mobile attacker can sustain his form throughout the season and win the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot.
Who will win the PSL's Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot this season?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.