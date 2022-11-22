WATCH: Kylian Mbappe has lift-off! PSG star nets France's third goal as Les Bleus pull away from Australia in World Cup group game

Kylian Mbappe headed home his first goal of the 2022 World Cup as France pulled away from Australia in their Group D opener.

Australia had taken shock lead

Mbappe made it 3-1 in second half

Header was 23-year-old's first of tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's snap shot across the Australia goal initially flew well wide but was picked up by Ousmane Dembele on the France right. He whipped in a teasing cross which Mbappe met at pace, firing home a fine header that crashed in off the post and putting Les Blues 3-1 up and firmly in control.

The boy wonder has his goal ⭐



Kylian Mbappe rises highest to extend France's lead.



🇫🇷 3-1 🇦🇺



💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🔥🇫🇷



France takes a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/MxShrtsNTE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the 23-year-old's first of the tournament, which both he and France fans will be hoping is one of many in Qatar. Australia had shocked the holders by going 1-0 up within nine minutes, but first-half goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud restored order in the Al-Janoub Stadium, before the latter equalled Thierry Henry's France tally of 51 goals to make it 4-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? After cruising to victory on opening day, France will go on to face Denmark on Saturday, after Kasper Huljmand's side played out a 0-0 draw in their Group D opener against Mexico.