Kylian Mbappe says Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo 'wrote the history of football' during 'exceptional era' as PSG star plays down rivalry with Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe hailed the "eternal" duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while playing down a rivalry with Erling Haaland.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated debate for years

Mbappe-Haaland comparisons drawn by some

But Frenchman plays down rivalry

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's record-breaking forward has been touted by many to rival the Frenchman in a similar career-long challenge set by two of the game's greatest ever players. Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry has lasted for almost two decades, with debates over the so-called GOAT still emerging to this day. But Mbappe is keen to distance himself from such comparisons with Haaland, and instead chose to recognise the "exceptional era" that Messi and Ronaldo helped create.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport whether the Mbappe-Haaland battle can match that held by two players who boast a combined 12 Ballons d'Or, the Frenchman replied: “Things should be read differently. It happens perhaps every fifty years or more to have two players like Messi and Ronaldo at such levels for so long. We lived through an exceptional era and I hope the fans took advantage of it. I was lucky enough to play against Cristiano and then against and together with Leo: they are truly special. I learned a lot from them, especially with Messi in these two seasons. They wrote the history of football: they are eternal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Mbappe mentions, the 24-year-old spent a "special" two years at PSG with Messi, but both appear to be heading towards the exit doors at the Parc des Princes this summer - albeit to different extents. The Argentina star confirmed his departure to MLS last week with an unprecedented deal to join Inter Miami. Mbappe's future, meanwhile, is once again up in the air, as the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly wants to stay in Paris just one more season - but PSG want to cash in this summer.

WHAT NEXT? It looks set, then, to be another busy transfer window in the French capital, and the same can be said for Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. A number of world superstars have already sealed moves to the Gulf state, while the Portuguese has seen Chelsea duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech linked with his current employers, Al-Nassr.