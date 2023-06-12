Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wanted by four clubs in Saudi Arabia as forward could cash in on long European career

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could put an end to his torrid Chelsea spell as up to four clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen to sign the forward this summer.

Aubameyang wants out of Chelsea

Four Saudi clubs interested

European clubs also in race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabon international was recruited to Chelsea at the specific request of Thomas Tuchel late last summer, before the German was unceremoniously fired by the Blues, leaving Aubameyang out of favour at Stamford Bridge. After a disastrous spell in which he recorded just three goals in 22 matches - which also saw him removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad - it seems Aubameyang's nightmare in west London may finally be coming to an end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a largely subpar 2022-23 campaign, the 33-year-old is still attracting a lot of interest - most notably from Saudi Arabia. Sky Sports reports that up to four Pro League clubs are monitoring Aubameyang's situation, as they cite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema's new side Al-Ittihad as potential destinations. Sports Zone writes that Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab are also among the frontrunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: But interest in Aubameyang isn't limited solely to the Gulf state. Sky Sports continues that clubs around Europe are considering signing the veteran striker, including both AC Milan and Inter, while Barcelona are also eyeing a potential return. Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also been monitoring him, although it is likely none of those in Europe will be able to match the exorbitant fees offered by the Saudi clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking to cash in - and quick. The west London club are not only in need of trimming down their bloated squad, but will also be looking for a cash influx before June 30, as they seek to make back some of the £121 million ($149m) in losses last year.