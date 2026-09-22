Kevin De Bruyne immediately has a very clear opinion of Van Bommel: 'I already know...'

Kevin De Bruyne is pleased with Mark van Bommel as national team manager, the Napoli midfielder said at Tuesday afternoon's press conference.

After the World Cup, the Red Devils presented Van Bommel as the successor to the departed Rudi García. The Dutchman is taking charge of the group for the first time this week.

At Tuesday's press conference, the 35-year-old De Bruyne was asked for his first impression of Van Bommel. "A typical Dutchman," De Bruyne replied.

"I did not know him that well, because I do not watch the Belgian league that much (Van Bommel was manager of Royal Antwerp FC, ed.). But now that I have spoken to him a few times, he seems to me the typical Dutchman," De Bruyne began.

He then made clear exactly what he meant. "He is clear and direct in the way he deals with people. After one training session, I already know how he wants to play."

De Bruyne, 35, has already won 124 caps for Belgium and is not thinking about stopping for now. "I feel good physically and mentally. I am here to play."