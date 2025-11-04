How to watch Kentucky vs Nicholls NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After splitting their exhibition slate against Purdue and Georgetown, No. 9 Kentucky is set to tip off the regular season against Nicholls State on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are coming off a 24-12 campaign in which they were nearly unbeatable at Rupp Arena, posting a 15-3 home record. Offensively, Kentucky lit up the scoreboard last season, averaging 84.4 points per game while connecting on 48.2% of their shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Nicholls State, meanwhile, put together a 20-13 record in 2024-25, holding their own on the road with an 8-8 mark away from home. The Colonels were a steady offensive unit, producing 74 points per contest and shooting 42.8% from the field, including 34.6% from three-point range. They’ll look to test Kentucky’s tempo and toughness in what promises to be an intriguing early-season clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Nicholls NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky vs Nicholls: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Colonels in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs Nicholls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Kentucky and Nicholls live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Kentucky vs Nicholls team news & key performers

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky faces a bit of a rebuild under second-year head coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats return only one starter from last year’s squad and just four players in total, following the departures of key contributors Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr. Despite those losses, Pope and his staff made quick work of replenishing the roster over the offseason, bringing in a mix of transfers and recruits that should keep Kentucky competitive right out of the gate.

Nicholls State Colonels team news

On the other hand, Nicholls State enters the new season with head coach Tevon Saddler returning for his third year in charge, aiming to build on the program’s steady progress. The Colonels retain three key starters from last season, Jaylen Searles, Trae English, and Sincere Malone, providing valuable experience and continuity. They’ve also added Nick Krass, a transfer from Tarleton who averaged 2.7 points per game and earned 13 starts in 29 outings last year. Another name to watch is Jalin Rice, a talented guard looking to make an impact after missing most of last season due to injury.