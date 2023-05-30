Juventus agree to plea bargain with Italian Football Federation in transfer dealings case

Juventus have accepted a plea bargain and will face a second trial on Tuesday for their alleged breach of financial rules in their transfer dealings.

Juventus have agreed to plea bargain

Second trial moved forward

Have been handed two separate point penalties this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been stung by two separate points reductions this season, with the first 15-point deduction being reversed before a 10-point deduction was handed to them earlier this month. They have now agreed to a plea bargain with the FIGC Prosecutor, meaning the second trial has been brought forward to Tuesday instead of the original date of June 15 - according to multiple sources in Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scandal involving Juventus' alleged financial irregularities" and false accounting in relation to past transfer dealings has been looming over the club for the past few months and has the potential to send major shockwaves through the Italian game.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Today's trial could mean Juventus accept another reduced points penalty for the season and a hefty fine. Juventus sporting director Francesco Calvo hinted that the club would not appeal their current penalty saying: “We have said from the start very clearly that we feel we were punished unjustly, that it has been disproportionate, that we started the trial accused of violating one article, but concluded it condemned for a completely different one. That is water under the bridge now, this is definitive and we are focused on the pitch.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty



WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Fans of the Italian giants are eagerly awaiting the outcome of today's hearing, while in the meantime the squad prepare for their crunch match on Saturday against Udinese. Juve must win and hope one of Roma or Atalanta drop points in order to qualify for the Europa League next season.