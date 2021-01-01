'It's massive' - Klopp understands financial implications if Liverpool miss out on Champions League qualification

The Reds face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday knowing only a victory will keep their fading top-four hopes alive

Jurgen Klopp admits failure to qualify for the Champions League would have ‘massive’ financial implications for Liverpool as they face a make-or-break clash with Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds know a defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday would effectively end their fading hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Klopp’s side sitting sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with just five fixtures remaining.

This week Liverpool announced pre-tax losses of £46 million ($64m) as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic starts to become clear, and Klopp knows that missing out on Champions League revenue would do little to help that situation.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, he told reporters: “Playing Champions League obviously is massive, especially from a financial point of view, for the club. So if we cannot make that then it’s not good, definitely not.

“But I don’t think it will change anything [in terms of his squad for next season]. The situation was difficult before and it will be difficult after.”

Klopp has never won as a manager away to Manchester United – though Liverpool did secure progress in the Europa League last 16 at Old Trafford in 2016, courtesy of a 1-1 draw – but knows that will need to change if his team are to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

“More than 100 per cent!” he said, when asked how important the game was. “Without winning football games, we will not end up in any kind of European competition. It’s clear, we have to win.”

He added: “If you are a Liverpool player or manager, this is the game where you have to give absolutely everything.

“Is it the best place to go after conceding a late goal against Newcastle? I don’t know. Is it the best place to go after watching them score five goals in a half [against Roma] last night? I don’t know. It’s not important really, we just have to make sure we are really ready for it.

“It doesn’t happen often that you face an opponent at exactly the right moment, having five red cards in the last game and little niggles or whatever. They looked pretty good last night, to be honest, and we have to be ready for that.

“I have no worries about that. We had a good training week, we trained intense, tried to simulate the intensity of our normal rhythm, and that means we will have the right legs to go in. Let’s see what we make of it.”

