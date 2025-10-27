How to watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns hit the road for a Monday night clash against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

Utah is looking to turn the page after a disastrous campaign last season, where they finished dead last in the Western Conference with just 17 victories. To make matters worse, the lottery didn’t swing in their favor — landing the fifth overall pick meant they narrowly missed out on landing a potential franchise-changer like Cooper Flagg.

Meanwhile, the Suns enter this matchup desperate to regain their footing after a rocky start. Phoenix has dropped two straight in lopsided fashion, first falling 129–102 to the Los Angeles Clippers before being dismantled 133–111 by the defending champion Denver Nuggets. That Denver game was essentially decided by halftime, as the Suns’ defense unraveled early, giving up 71 points in the opening two quarters and digging themselves into a deep 17-point hole they couldn’t escape.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

The NBA clash between the Jazz and the Suns promises high-energy basketball and electrifying performances. If you're considering placing a bet on the game, look into no-deposit free betting options, which can allow you to try your hand at betting effortlessly while increasing your enjoyment of the game.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Jazz will face off against the Suns in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market coverage: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Local TV Channels: KJZZ, AZFamily

KJZZ, AZFamily Livestream:Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mavericks and the Thunder live on Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Utah Jazz team news

For Utah, Lauri Markkanen has been the engine that keeps them rolling, averaging 26.5 points on a red-hot 55.6% shooting clip while knocking down four triples per game. Rookie guard Keyonte George has shown poise beyond his years, contributing 17.0 points and 9.5 assists per contest. The Jazz have found rhythm offensively, shooting 35.3% from deep and spreading the ball well to keep defenses guessing.

Walker Kessler has held down the paint with 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, while Brice Sensabaugh has been a spark off the bench, adding 17.5 points and shooting 42.9% from long range. Utah’s balanced play — 31.5 assists and 48.0 rebounds per game — has been a key difference-maker. If they continue to share the rock and take care of possessions, their interior play and rebounding edge could spell trouble for a smaller, struggling Suns squad.

Phoenix Suns team news

Dillon Brooks has been the Suns’ second scoring option, putting up 21.5 points per contest, while Grayson Allen has chipped in 15.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. Despite solid production from the backcourt, Phoenix continues to hurt itself with sloppy ball control, averaging 16.5 turnovers per outing. Their work on the boards hasn’t been much better — just 44.0 rebounds per game — leaving plenty of second-chance opportunities for opponents.

With Mark Williams sidelined, the Suns will lean more heavily on Nick Richards and Ryan Dunn to patrol the paint. Dunn has been active on the glass with 7.5 boards a night, and Oso Ighodaro has added 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, but the team still needs a collective effort to compete on the interior. Phoenix’s ball movement has been decent, averaging 23 assists per game, yet their inability to control tempo and rebound effectively has been costly in back-to-back blowout losses.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 08/02/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz 135 - 127 12/01/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz 114 - 106 14/12/24 NBA Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns 126 - 134 13/11/24 NBA Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns 112 - 120 09/02/24 NBA Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz 129 - 115

More NBA news and coverage