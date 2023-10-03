WATCH: Ivan Toney is back! Brentford star scores in behind-closed-doors friendly in first on-field action since betting ban as Arsenal & Chelsea consider January move

Brentford star Ivan Toney scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly in his first on-field action since receiving his betting ban.

Brentford star Toney serving betting ban

Linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Returns to action in Brentford B friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was banned for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules, ruling him out until January 17, 2024. The England international has since been allowed to return to training and even scored in a 2-2 draw for Brentford B against Serie B outfit Como on Tuesday. Toney, who has begun a programme to get him match sharp for when he returns to football in January, played 61 minutes of the contest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney's ban has not stopped the 27-year-old, who was given a reduced ban because of a diagnosed gambling addiction, being linked with a January move to Arsenal and Chelsea, among others. Brentford are keen to keep their star forward, whose contract runs until 2025, but even manager Thomas Frank has admitted they are a selling club for the right price.

WHAT NEXT? Toney will continue training with the first team and could take part in more behind-closed-doors friendly games in the coming weeks and months.