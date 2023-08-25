'A very, very big price' - Brentford don't want to sell Man Utd and Chelsea target Ivan Toney but Thomas Frank admits they are 'a selling club'

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says if Ivan Toney is sold it will be for a 'very, very big price' but admits the Bees are still a 'selling club'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bees forward Toney has joined one of the leading global agencies, CAA Stellar, who helped facilitate Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City and Gareth Bale's then world-record transfer to Real Madrid. The striker has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea but if Toney, whose contract at Brentford expires in 2025, does go, manager Frank says it will not be on the cheap.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of his side's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Frank said: "We have a lot of good players and I also said all the time there are maybe six clubs or less that are not selling clubs in the world, and we are a selling club for the right price. In this current market, it will be a very, very, very big price.

"I think it goes both ways. We have done a lot for him [Toney] and he has done a lot for us. I think it has been a fantastic partnership and it is still a partnership. As far as I know, he is still a Brentford player and I expect him to play for us in January.

"I believe there are a lot of things we can do here [at Brentford] and we are constantly speaking with him. The only focus I have right now is to get him back up to pace and we will take it from there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old was banned for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules but the England international was given a reduced ban because of a diagnosed gambling addiction. The former Peterborough star cannot play again until January 17, 2024, but that has not stopped teams being linked with him and he himself has said he wants to move to a "big club" and win silverware one day.

WHAT NEXT? While Toney cannot play for Brentford until 2024, he can resume training with his team-mates on September 17, as part of the rules of his ban.