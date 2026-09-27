A press report on Sunday shed light on the latest twists in the race to host the next Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 28".

The executive office of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation meets at midday on Monday in Jeddah, on the sidelines of the "Gulf 27" tournament.

Newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports that the bid to host "Gulf 28" tops the agenda. Iraq have lodged the only official offer, a move confirmed by Basra governor Asaad Al-Eidani in earlier statements.

Sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman both harbour an early interest in throwing their hats into the ring within the coming hours, though neither has taken any official step yet.

Well-placed sources also point to a study aimed at bringing back the rotation system between countries, replacing the bidding process currently in place.

The UAE hosted the last edition in 2007, while the Sultanate of Oman staged the last edition in 2009 and the Kingdom of Bahrain the last in 2013. Saudi Arabia hosted the 2014 and 2026 editions against two for Kuwait in 2017 and 2024, and Iraq hosted the 2023 edition in Basra.

Rotation would ensure the tournament reaches most Gulf states, a move seen as vital to developing sports facilities, backing the region's athletes and boosting tourism in each country. An alternative host would be named should staging the event prove impossible.