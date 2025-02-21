+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following back-to-back exits in cup competitions, Tottenham will eye consecutive Premier League wins when they take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's men saw their Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns end in the same week, but have since downed Manchester United 1-0 in their previous league outing.

On the other hand, Ipswich are looking to return to winning ways in the league following a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

NA

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Republic of Ireland

NA

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ipswich vs Tottenham kick-off time

Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Tottenham Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
31
A. Palmer
3
L. Davis
24
J. Greaves
6
L. Woolfenden
26
D. O'Shea
23
S. Szmodics
18
B. Johnson
20
O. Hutchinson
5
S. Morsy
8
K. Phillips
19
L. Delap
1
G. Vicario
33
B. Davies
23
P. Porro
4
K. Danso
24
D. Spence
21
D. Kulusevski
30
R. Bentancur
7
H. Son
15
L. Bergvall
10
J. Maddison
11
M. Tel

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Besides Axel Tuanzebe facing a one-match ban, with Ben Johnson to step in at the back, the Tractor Boys will be without all of Julio Enciso, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Chiedozie Ogbene and Christian Walton due to injuries.

In addition, Sammie Szmodics, Sam Morsy and Leif Davis will need once-overs ahead of kick-off.

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou will hope that Kevin Danso, Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-min are available for selection after the trio were forced off with knocks in the United win, while Timo Werner remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin are sidelined by injuries.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

TOT

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

