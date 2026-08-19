Lionel Messi is regaining some of his composure after the death of his father Jorge Messi earlier this month, according to Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos, who reckons the Argentine looks in a better state on the pitch.

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"The Flea" made his return last week, coming on as a substitute against Mexican side León in the Leagues Cup, the competition that pits Major League Soccer clubs against sides from the Mexican league. Inter Miami lost that one 3-2.

Messi then started against Nashville last Sunday. His side lost again, 4-1.

Hoyos told "Reuters": "He (Messi) looks in a good state, and he expresses himself on the pitch, which is where he feels most comfortable, and he also seems calmer."

The forward had posted a moving tribute to his father last week, describing him as his father, his friend and his agent, and admitting he does not know how he will carry on with his life without him.

Casemiro, meanwhile, praised Messi's commitment to the team despite the difficult circumstances he is going through.

The midfielder said after the León match: "He is an exceptional role model. He is undoubtedly going through an extremely difficult period, but the commitment he showed, not only towards his fellow players but towards the club as well, was astonishing. I have not seen anything like it throughout my career."

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