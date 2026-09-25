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Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In video: Sudan stun Ethiopia, and Senegal come back with a draw

Mozambique vs Senegal
Mozambique
Senegal
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Sudan vs Ethiopia
Sudan
Ethiopia
Mozambique
Senegal
Ethiopia

Sudan's national team scored a late goal

Senegal were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Mozambique on Friday in their opening Group 10 fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nicolas Jackson put Senegal ahead in the 32nd minute. Mozambique hit back through Geny Catamo two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Dominant for long spells, Senegal couldn't turn their control into an away win.

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Elsewhere in the group, Sudan snatched a late winner against visitors Ethiopia. Mohamed Issa slotted home the only goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, with the tie played in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The victory takes Sudan to 3 points and top of Group 10, ahead of Senegal and Mozambique on one point apiece, with Ethiopia rooted to the bottom on nothing.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the 2027 finals, with the top two in the group booking their place.



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