Egypt captain Mohamed Salah delivered strong and reassuring messages to the Egyptian fans as Youth and Sports Minister Dr Jawhar Nabil attended the Pharaohs' training session on Wednesday, days before the qualifiers get under way.

The timing could hardly be more important. Egypt face two decisive matches against Angola and South Sudan on 25 and 29 September, in the first and second rounds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, before wrapping up the camp with a tough friendly against South Africa on 4 October.

According to the captain, the current squad enjoys a rare technical and psychological stability. "We will build on what has been achieved over the past period," Salah said. "We have had a stable coaching staff for three years, we are progressing well, and there is great understanding among everyone."

He was quick to highlight the bond between this generation and the supporters. "We have managed to build a good and different connection with the Egyptian people over the recent period, and I hope this state continues for as long as possible, because the people's support makes a big difference for us," he added.

The Liverpool star left no doubt about his faith in his teammates. "We have players at the highest level in every position, and we can achieve our goals," he said. "Our aim is to make the people proud of us, and, God willing, the coming period will be much better."

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A message of loyalty to the fans rounded off his remarks. "We are happy with the current state that exists between the national team and the fans, and we hope to remain worthy of their trust and to be a reason for their happiness during the coming period through our performance and results," Salah said.