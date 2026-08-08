Matthias Jaissle has won early admiration after his first week in charge of Newcastle United.

The German arrived to take charge last Saturday, before Newcastle confirmed his appointment on Wednesday. He replaces former boss Eddie Howe.

Chris Waugh, the English journalist who covers Newcastle, revealed a growing sense of admiration for what the coach has shown in his opening week on Tyneside.

Waugh told Saudi Arabia's "Al-Arabiya" channel: "Eddie Howe left Newcastle after leading them to win the EFL Cup and qualify for the Champions League twice, before deciding to leave following the loss of some players."

He added: "Jaissle's appointment was announced last Wednesday evening, and he began leading the team from the weekend, leaving a positive impression during that period."

He continued: "There is an injection of new blood at the club, and this is what characterises the Jaissle era. There is renewed energy for Newcastle to return to the ranks of the elite, through a style of play that relies on attack and high pressing."

He concluded: "There is a positive atmosphere and good impressions so far regarding the new coach, and we will see over the coming weeks and months whether success is written for him."

Jaissle arrives having left Al-Ahli after three historic years. He led the club to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and lifted the Saudi Super Cup after a nine-year wait.