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Kasimpasa SK v Trabzonspor - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

In a clever move: Salah's agent mocks Besiktas president's comments

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Rami Abbas responds after nearly a month

Rami Abbas, the agent of Trabzonspor star Mohamed Salah, has mocked earlier comments from the Besiktas president about why the Egyptian's move to the black and whites collapsed.

Salah looked set to join Besiktas on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, only for Trabzonspor to swoop in.

Reports claim he agreed a salary of 17 million euros per year, plus add-ons.

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Serdal Adali, the Besiktas president, had opened fire on Abbas, pinning the failed transfer squarely on him.

Adali said in earlier remarks: "Salah agreed to the move to Besiktas, and his agent also sent a positive response to our offer at first, and he even contacted our head coach and sporting director and renewed his approval of the offer."

He added: "But after news spread in the media that our agreement had been completed, Salah's agent raised his financial demands. He raised his own commission to unbelievable levels, it reached 35%!"

Abbas clearly hasn't forgotten. A month on, he decided to hit back in his own way.

Posting a photo of himself and Salah on X, the pair pictured eating a meal at a restaurant in Turkey, the agent watched the Egyptian reply: "Who ate both (dishes)?"

His agent pounced on the chance, firing back sarcastically: "I ate my dish, and 35% of yours."

Salah began his Trabzonspor journey off the bench against Kasimpasa last Saturday on the opening day of the Turkish league, a match that finished 1-1.

Now he is gearing up for his first continental outing in a Trabzonspor shirt on Thursday, when they host Hungary's Ferencvaros in the first leg of the Europa League qualifying play-off.

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