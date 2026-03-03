As Bournemouth hosts Brentford, both clubs know that a win in this Premier League clash could be pivotal in their pursuit of European competition.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Brentford

Bournemouth vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Brentford kicks off on 3 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Bournemouth were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Saturday, with Andoni Iraola’s men guilty of squandering several clear openings, a theme that has defined much of their campaign. Sitting on 39 points, the Cherries remain four behind Brentford and firmly in the mix for a potential European spot.

Meanwhile, Brentford edged Burnley 4-3 in a pulsating encounter. Keith Andrews’ side stormed into a 3-0 advantage, only to see it slip away before clinching victory in stoppage time. Two late concessions nearly cost them, but VAR ensured their dramatic win stood. The Bees continue to defy expectations, thriving on their sharp counterattacking play.

Key stats & injury news

Evanilson made an impact off the bench by scoring Bournemouth’s leveller against Sunderland, but then went off with an injury that leaves his status uncertain. The Cherries are already dealing with absences of Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Ben Gannon-Doak and Julio Soler.

Brentford also have their own injury concerns. Fabio Carvalho, Aaron Hickey, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva remain unavailable, while Vitaly Janelt is facing a fitness question ahead of the match.

The record between these sides leans heavily in Brentford’s favour. In seven Premier League meetings, Bournemouth have yet to claim a victory, drawing twice and losing five times. The Bees are the only opponent they’ve faced in the top flight without managing a win.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

