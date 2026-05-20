How to buy Tunisia vs Japan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio BBVA information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver another unforgettable summer of football across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Tunisia taking on Japan in Monterrey in one of the most exciting intercontinental clashes of the group stage.

Japan continues to establish itself as one of Asia’s strongest international sides, while Tunisia arrives with one of the most passionate fanbases in African football. With both teams aiming to secure a place in the knockout stages, supporters are expected to travel in huge numbers to Estadio BBVA.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Tunisia vs Japan tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out.

When is Tunisia vs Japan?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 20, 2026 - 19:00 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 Sweden vs. Tunisia Estadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico) Tickets June 21, 2026 Tunisia vs. Japan Estadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico) Tickets June 25, 2026 Tunisia vs. Netherlands Kansas City Stadium (Kansas City, USA) Tickets

Japan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 14, 2026 Netherlands vs. Japan Dallas Stadium (Arlington, USA) Tickets June 20, 2026 Tunisia vs. Japan Estadio Monterrey (Monterrey, Mexico) Tickets June 25, 2026 Japan vs. Sweden Dallas Stadium (Arlington, USA) Tickets

How can I get Tunisia vs Japan tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Tunisia vs Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including first-come, first-served windows.

FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including first-come, first-served windows. FIFA resale marketplace: Fans can buy verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official ticket exchange platform.

Fans can buy verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official ticket exchange platform. Secondary marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain one of the fastest and easiest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

Platforms like StubHub remain one of the fastest and easiest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality bundles include luxury seating, VIP lounges, catering, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app.

Fans hoping to secure the cheapest Tunisia vs Japan tickets should purchase as early as possible, as prices are expected to rise significantly closer to kickoff.

How much are Tunisia vs Japan tickets?

FIFA has introduced variable pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices differ depending on seating category, location, and market demand.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable opportunities for fans to experience the World Cup live, particularly in the early sales phases.

The cheapest Tunisia vs Japan tickets are currently expected to start from around $80 to $160, depending on seating section and resale demand.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Estadio BBVA

Tunisia vs Japan will take place at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, one of Mexico’s premier football stadiums and home to Liga MX giants Monterrey.

Known for its modern architecture and passionate atmosphere, the stadium has become one of the standout venues selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Located in Guadalupe, within the Monterrey metropolitan area, Estadio BBVA is expected to host more than 50,000 fans during World Cup matches.

Fans attending Tunisia vs Japan can expect:

Modern digital ticket access systems

Premium food and hospitality zones

High-quality viewing angles throughout the stadium

VIP seating and hospitality experiences

Easy access from downtown Monterrey and Monterrey International Airport

Dedicated public transport and rideshare areas on matchdays

Monterrey is expected to deliver one of the best atmospheres of the tournament, especially with supporters from Tunisia and Japan known for travelling in large numbers and creating vibrant matchday scenes.