Heracles Almelo did excellent business in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Saturday. The leaders beat Vitesse 2-0 and took full advantage of Almere City FC's defeat a day earlier. MVV Maastricht, Roda JC, NAC Breda and FC Emmen also kept the three points at home.

Heracles Almelo - Vitesse 2-0

After Almere City slipped up at FC Dordrecht on Friday, Heracles made sure they cashed in on Saturday. Top scorer Jean-Paul N'Djoli opened the scoring after 11 minutes from a well-worked corner for his 11th league goal already. Vitesse defender Omar Achouitar then turned into his own net to make it 2-0 before the break. Vitesse started the second half better but never seriously threatened the Heracles goal.

MVV Maastricht - Helmond Sport 2-0

MVV bounced back from three matches without a win by beating Helmond Sport 2-0. Helmond held out in Maastricht before the break, but Olivier Dumont broke the deadlock shortly after the restart with his fifth goal of the season. Elias Sierra ended any doubt late on and took MVV to 16 points.

Roda JC - RKC Waalwijk 2-0

Roda JC kept their strong run going with a 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk. Bram Marsman finished emphatically early on after a fine cross-field pass from Jérôme Déom. In the second half, Cain Seedorf started an attack himself and then headed home to wrap it up. It was Seedorf's first goal since October last year, and Roda have now gone unbeaten since the second round of matches.

NAC Breda - FC Eindhoven 4-2

NAC Breda looked to be cruising towards a comfortable win over FC Eindhoven, but had to dig deep in the end for a 4-2 victory. Charles-Andreas Brym headed in a Mohamed Nassoh free-kick after only four minutes, and Moussa Soumano doubled the lead after an hour. Niek Munsters and Guus Beaumont then dragged Eindhoven level. Late on, Mohamed Bouchouari put NAC back in front before the home side wrapped it up with the 4-2.

FC Emmen - TOP Oss 1-0

FC Emmen needed just one goal against TOP Oss. Seventeen-year-old Chiel Sunder made his first start of the season and repaid that faith after about half an hour by turning in the rebound for 1-0. TOP Oss offered nothing in response, and Emmen claimed their fifth win of the season.

FC Volendam - VVV-Venlo 3-2

At FC Volendam, the day's most spectacular match ended in a 3-2 win over VVV-Venlo. Henk Veerman put the home side ahead in the fifth minute with his ninth league goal, before Volendam struck again soon after following a fine move involving Younes Jaber el Meftahi. Éanna Clancy hauled VVV back into the game with a magnificent long-range strike, but Reuven Niemeijer restored the two-goal cushion before half-time. Gino Schmidt made it tense again with ten minutes to go, but Volendam held on.











