A press report has revealed a dramatic incident in the Madrid derby yesterday, Sunday, involving Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

According to "The Sun", Bellingham appeared to call Atletico's Argentine star Giuliano Simeone a "f***ing coward" during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat in the derby.

The England star already had history with Simeone, dating back to a bust-up at the World Cup last summer.

Tensions boiled over after Real's 2-1 loss at the Wanda Metropolitano, a match played on a knife-edge throughout.

Simeone aimed a kick at Bellingham as Real chased an equaliser in the second half. The 23-year-old sprang up off the pitch to confront him.

Atletico veteran Koke tried to defuse things by dragging Bellingham away, but the Real man wanted the final word.

Cameras, broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, appeared to catch Bellingham shouting: "F*** you, you f***ing b*****d."

He was already fuming after a flashpoint with another Argentine international earlier in the game.

Cristian Romero somehow escaped a red card for a violent tackle on Bellingham, even after the referee was sent to the VAR screen. Romero then appeared to mock him in the aftermath.

At the final whistle, a furious Bellingham chased down referee Ortiz Arias to question his decisions.

He shouted: "Two red cards, two, two."

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The result proved costly. Real Madrid slipped to fourth in La Liga, while Atletico sit second ahead of a three-week international break.

Next up, Real Madrid host ninth-placed Villarreal on Saturday 10 October, and Atletico travel to face Alaves.