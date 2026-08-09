Jose Mourinho has ended the debate over Thiago Pitarch's future. The Real Madrid manager will keep the promising 19-year-old midfielder in his first-team ranks this season, rejecting loan offers from several clubs, most notably Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham in England.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Pitarch will answer directly to Mourinho at all times, even though he remains officially registered with the reserve side Castilla because of the sheer number of players in the senior squad. The arrangement reflects the Portuguese coach's confidence in the youngster.

An exceptional campaign lies behind the decision. Pitarch was recently crowned Under-19 European champion with Spain, standing out as one of La Roja's brightest performers on the continent and cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in Spanish football.

Three paths lay open to him: staying with the first team, returning to Castilla permanently, or heading out on loan to gain experience elsewhere. Mourinho settled the matter in favour of the first.

His progress hit a temporary snag, though. Pitarch picked up an injury in his first training session back with the Royal club after returning from the European Championship, but medical reports suggest he will be fit within about a month. That leaves him time to join the final preparations before the season kicks off.

The call amounts to a fresh bet on the club's academy. Real Madrid are trying to strike a balance between investing in marquee stars and trusting promising young players, and Pitarch's strong showing last season has only made the case stronger.