'He is unreliable. PSV must sell him'

Aad de Mos delivered a harsh verdict on Ryan Flamingo in a video item by the Eindhovens Dagblad on Monday. The PSV watcher believes the versatile defender is "not reliable enough" to play a prominent role in Peter Bosz's team.

"You can see that Flamingo is not stable enough. In this period, you cannot have that," said De Mos, who has not been impressed by Flamingo in the first weeks of the new season. "In build-up play, it is not great. Defensively, it then has to be top to be able to hold your own."

Against Excelsior, the former PSV coach felt Flamingo struggled in particular during the 2-1 away win. "If there is a flaw precisely there, as with the goal. Flamingo is out of position there and Widell is then able to head it in so freely," De Mos said, referring to Excelsior's 1-1 shortly after half-time, after Flamingo had lost an aerial duel.

He also urged PSV's technical leadership to move quickly for Lutsharel Geertruida at the Philips Stadion. "He is further along than Flamingo, I think. And he is also an international. Let's wait and see whether it becomes a purchase or a loan."

Meanwhile, Flamingo is reportedly attracting interest from Benfica, who appear to have to pay at least €20 million for the PSV defender. "I think it is better for him to make a transfer," De Mos added as free advice to the 23-year-old defender, who is under contract in Eindhoven until mid-2029.

Should Flamingo stay at PSV, De Mos still believes he can offer something. "For example, if in European matches you have to switch to a five-man defence. Or if you want to use him as a number six. He did that well before at FC Utrecht too."

Still, De Mos ended the regional newspaper's video item with another pointed assessment of Flamingo. "He is not reliable," was the damning verdict on the defender who arrived from FC Utrecht in 2024 for €9 million.