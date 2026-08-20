Reliable press reports have revealed a controversial new project by Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), concerning the possibility of launching a world championship for under-15 national teams, with the participation of private-sector investors.

News of the project lands as Infantino faces mounting criticism over the abandonment of his plan to establish a commercial company that would sell off part of FIFA's assets and activities. That project stirred wide controversy within global football circles.

A tournament inspired by the world of baseball

According to the newspaper "The Athletic", Infantino spent the past year in talks with private-sector investors, exploring how to develop and market a tournament resembling a World Cup for under-15 national teams. The idea drew inspiration from the famous "Little League World Series" in baseball.

The proposed project envisaged a "youth football festival", featuring teams from all 211 member nations of FIFA.

Plans point to a first edition for males only, with shorter matches and competitions staged on smaller pitches than usual.

Potential cooperation with the company of Chelsea's owner

According to the information reported by the newspaper, the project received potential backing from the company "Eldridge Industries", founded and chaired by Todd Boehly, chairman of Chelsea Football Club and one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Talks were also held with the "ESPN" network, the historic broadcaster of the "Little League World Series", aiming to stage the event within the "Disney World" complex in Orlando, Florida.

Under the proposed vision, "ESPN" would handle broadcasting of the tournament's matches in the United States, while the opening and closing ceremonies would take place inside the "Disney" theme parks.

The project was raised within FIFA before its details were announced

The plan to hold a tournament for under-15 national teams had in fact already emerged during a meeting of the FIFA Council in December 2025, according to the newspaper.

What had not previously come to light was the possibility of marketing the tournament and involving private-sector investors in organising and developing it.

The report says these plans were put on hold before the start of the World Cup in June, with no clarity over whether the project has been definitively cancelled or could be revived in the future.

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