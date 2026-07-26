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Vinicius Junior 2025-26Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Have Arsenal made contact with Vinicius? Sources close to the player respond

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Vinicius Junior
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
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Real Madrid
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Arsenal vs Coventry City
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England

The future of the Seleção star remains undecided

Vinicius Junior is determined to stay at Real Madrid. That's the message even as uncertainty grows over his future, with his contract entering its final year and no clear sign of a renewal agreement so far, according to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, who specialises in news about the Spanish giants.

Speaking on Sunday, Picon insisted those close to Vinicius maintain the player's priority has not changed: renew his contract with Real Madrid. Arsenal, meanwhile, are unofficially confirming their interest in the Brazilian star.

Sources close to the player tell a different story on the timing, though. Nobody from the English club has contacted them directly so far.

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Coventry City crest
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LaLiga
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Real Madrid crest
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Vinicius wants to stay, yet a renewal looks complicated. The gap between the two parties has not changed for months, and Real Madrid's board are showing no intention of improving their current offer.

The club have gone further with the player's agents. Renewing his contract remains a priority, they say, but Real Madrid would be prepared to agree a sale should he want to leave, especially with the growing risk of losing him for free in 2027.

Vinicius is expected back in Madrid at the end of this week. The countdown has begun, and the anticipation over his future is only building.


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