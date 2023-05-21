Has Harry Kane played his last home game for Tottenham? Ryan Mason responds to claims Spurs captain waved goodbye to fans after Brentford defeat

Ryan Mason has shut down claims that Harry Kane's lap of honour after Tottenham's defeat to Brentford was a goodbye as transfer rumours intensify.

Kane thanks Spurs fans after Brentford defeat

Rumours of potential exit gathering pace

Mason shuts down claims he was saying goodbye

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring one of his best goals of the season, Kane couldn't help Tottenham fall to defeat against Brentford in their final home game of the campaign. The striker was seen taking in a lap of honour at the end of the game as rumours of his potential departure swirl, however his temporary boss Mason has rubbished claims it was a goodbye to the Spurs faithful.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if it was a goodbye, Mason responded: "No, he waves at the crowd every season.

"I remember sitting here two years ago, and you guys were convinced he was leaving, saying the same thing. It’s the last home game of the season so he wants to show his appreciation to the support he’s received, and we’ve all received this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A host of European clubs are said to be monitoring Kane's situation at Spurs, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United and the England international only has on year left remaining on his contract, meaning Daniel Levy could be forced into a sale in order to avoid losing Kane for free.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE & TOTTENHAM? Spurs bring the curtain down on their Premier League season away at Leeds on Sunday, May 28, while the hunt for their next permanent manager continues.