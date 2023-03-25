Thomas Tuchel tipped to make Harry Kane transfer move as Bayern Munich chances get a SEISMIC boost after arrival of ex-Chelsea boss

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel can play a major part in helping the club land transfer target Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern's chances of landing Kane received a major boost, according to German football journalist Christian Falk, with the Tottenham striker's future once again up in the air ahead of the summer transfer window. It's claimed "the chance to get Kane in is bigger now that Tuchel has joined", with Spurs expected to demand in excess of £100 million ($122m) for the England captain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel was appointed on March 24 to replace Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern, with the club currently second in the Bundesliga, trailing Borussia Dortmund – who they face in a week's time – by a solitary point. Tuchel faced Kane numerous times during his spell in charge of Chelsea, and Falk predicts "there will be something in the summer now" regarding Bayern and a move for the England captain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane, who missed out on a bumper move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 has been heavily linked with Manchester United, as well as Real Madrid and Bayern. He will turn 30 in July and could seek a move if Spurs miss out on Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? In the short term, the striker is expected to lead England out at Wembley on March 26 as they host Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Spurs' first game back after the international break is against Everton on April 3.