WHAT HAPPENED? United are determined to bring in a new striker this summer and have made Kane their priority, according to the Mirror. The Red Devils are willing to smash the British transfer record to land the England international in a bid to turn Erik ten Hag's side into serious title-challengers in time for next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's future is uncertain as the striker is out of contract in 2024 and he is yet to extend his deal. The 29-year-old striker will not lack admirers if he does decide to call time on his Spurs career, with Bayern Munich also having been linked with the attacker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham are in the midst of another underwhelming campaign, but Kane has once again starred for the north Londoners, scoring 20 goals in 27 outings so far this season and becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Kane hasn't given much away about his future but has revealed his frustrations at Spurs' season after seeing his side knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Harry Kane has scored 20 goals in a Premier League season for the sixth time, with only Alan Shearer (7) doing so in more different campaigns than the Tottenham striker.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Reds Devils face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday and then head to Betis for the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.