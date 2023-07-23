Harry Kane gets the Kylian Mbappe treatment! Spurs owner tells Daniel Levy to issue star striker with contract ultimatum amid Bayern Munich & PSG transfer speculation

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has reportedly told Daniel Levy to issue Harry Kane with a contract ultimatum amid the ongoing Bayern Munich & PSG links.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has entered the last year of his contract and Spurs have tried to convince him to sign an extension, while the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have put in offers to sign him this summer. Several newspapers in the United Kingdom are reporting that the club will warn Kane that he will be sold this summer if he refuses to agree to a new deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has insisted Kane will not be sold this summer, but The Telegraph has reported that owner Joe Lewis has decided the England star will not be allowed to run down his contract and leave for free next year. Either he will pen a new deal or they will accept an offer from one of his transfer suitors - much like the ultimatum Paris Saint-Germain issued to Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United had attempted to lure the forward to Old Trafford this summer but their interest appeared to die down due to Levy's reported £100 million ($129m) valuation. Spurs' new stance could see Erik ten Hag's team come back into the picture, however, and they will have to contend with interest from Bayern Munich, who have already had two bids turned down, and possibly PSG as they hunt for a potential replacement for Mbappe.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Kane continues to be involved in his team's pre-season preparations but he and the club will hope to have his situation resolved soon.