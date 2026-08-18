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Bradley Barcola PSG 2025Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Happy or sad? The Barcola and Liverpool saga nears its end

Transfers
B. Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
Rennes
Ligue 1
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Newcastle United
Liverpool
Premier League
France
England

A major boost for Liverpool

The saga linking Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola with a move to Liverpool looks to be entering its final chapters, with rapid developments in recent days over a deal the English club want wrapped up before the new season kicks off.

British newspaper "Daily Star" report that Paris Saint-Germain are now willing to accept an offer below their original demands to part with Barcola this summer. That shift could hand Liverpool a real boost in their bid to get the deal done.

Previously, the French club had been holding out for a huge fee. The latest word suggests the transfer could go through for around £120 million, edging the two parties towards a final agreement.

Strengthening the attack sits at the very top of Liverpool's priorities, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. They are also short of options up front, with Hugo Ekitike facing a long-term absence through injury.

Reds fans will hope these developments point towards a happy ending to the Barcola saga, landing one of the most prominent wingers in French football. The final call, though, rests with Paris Saint-Germain's management during the decisive days of the window.

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN

Read also:
After "exceeding expectations": a decision from Trabzon regarding Mohamed Salah

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