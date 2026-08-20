How to get Hans Zimmer tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Hans Zimmer, the German composer behind some of cinema's most iconic scores, is bringing his acclaimed live show to arenas across the globe this autumn. Hans Zimmer Live, The Next Level reworks Zimmer's most famous themes from Dune, Gladiator, Inception, The Dark Knight and The Lion King into a full-scale concert experience, backed by a large ensemble of musicians, vocalists and a striking new stage production.

Whether you are chasing a seat at The O2 in London, RAC Arena in Perth or Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, GOAL has everything you need to plan your trip, including the full schedule, where tickets are being sold, and how to find the cheapest ones available right now.

When is Hans Zimmer Live?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Tue 6 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK Tickets Wed 7 Oct, 5:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Co-op Live, Manchester, UK Tickets Thu 8 Oct, 4:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK Tickets Sat 10 Oct, 4:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK Tickets Mon 12 Oct, 4:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level The O2 Arena, London, UK Tickets Mon 12 Oct, 7:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level RAC Arena, Perth, Australia Tickets Thu 15 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany Tickets Fri 16 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany Tickets Sun 18 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany Tickets Mon 19 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany Tickets Tue 20 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany Tickets Sat 24 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary Tickets Sun 25 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic Tickets Wed 28 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany Tickets Thu 29 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany Tickets Fri 30 Oct, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany Tickets Sun 1 Nov, 6:00 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands Tickets Fri 6 Nov, 6:00 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level 974 Stadium Precinct, Doha, Qatar Tickets Sun 8 Nov, 7:00 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany Tickets Thu 12 Nov, 7:00 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Westfalenhallen, Dortmund, Germany Tickets Fri 13 Nov, 6:30 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Fri 13 Nov, 8:00 PM Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium Tickets

All 2026 dates are listed above, running from Glasgow on 6 October through to Abu Dhabi and Brussels on 13 November. Times are local to each venue and can shift, so it is worth double-checking the schedule close to the show.

Where to buy Hans Zimmer tickets?

The quickest and most reliable way to get hold of Hans Zimmer tickets is through StubHub. Every purchase is covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee, meaning tickets are verified, and buyers are refunded if a show is cancelled and not rescheduled.

Why StubHub is the best option for this tour:

Full inventory: tickets are listed for every date above, from standard seating through to premium and VIP packages.

Wider seat choice once official tickets run out: Hans Zimmer Live has already sold out large chunks of its 2025 and 2026 run, so official outlets such as Ticketmaster, Eventim and Frontier Touring may be limited or unavailable for some cities well before the show date itself. StubHub draws listings from fans and brokers reselling tickets they can no longer use, giving a far wider choice of seats than any single official outlet.

Quick tip: anyone chasing tickets for a specific city should sign up for that venue's official presale first, as this is usually the best route to face value pricing. For everyone else, or for any date where the presale and general sale have already passed, StubHub is the place to start.

How much are Hans Zimmer tickets?

Ticket prices vary by city, venue, and how close to the show date a fan buys:

Cheapest seats: from around $23 for restricted view or upper tier seating in some markets

Average resale price: roughly $310 across the tour

Premium seats near the stage:$250 to $450 or more, particularly for shows that have already sold out at face value

Budget tip: buy early and stay flexible on seating. Prices on StubHub tend to climb the closer a show gets to selling out, so booking as soon as a date is added to the calendar, and being open to upper-level or side-view seats, is the easiest way to keep costs down while still getting into the building.

Presale and general sale by region:

Europe: general onsale for this leg of the tour opened on 26 September 2025 at 2 pm local time, with tickets going live simultaneously across every venue to keep things fair.

Australia: the Frontier Member presale ran for 24 hours from Tuesday 2 June 2026, ahead of general onsale at 2 pm local time the following day, Wednesday 3 June.

Asia, including Yokohama and Taipei: followed separate presale and lottery windows through official partners in the months before the shows.

Everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level

Hans Zimmer built his reputation writing orchestral and electronic scores for some of the biggest films of the last 30 years, from Gladiator and The Dark Knight to Inception, Interstellar, Pirates of the Caribbean and Dune, for which he won his second Academy Award. His touring history goes back to 2016, when Hans Zimmer Live on Tour first took his film music into arenas across Europe, including a Prague show that was later released as a live album and film. He has since taken the production to Coachella, to The O2 in London on multiple occasions, and across North America, Asia and Australia.

The Next Level is the newest chapter in that story. Zimmer performs on keyboards and guitar as part of a large touring ensemble that includes a live band, orchestra and choir, reworking familiar film cues into extended concert suites rather than simply replaying the soundtrack note for note. The production leans further into electronic sound design than previous tours, paired with a newly built stage and lighting setup designed specifically for this run. Expect a set pulling from across Zimmer's catalogue, including Mission: Impossible, F1, Black Hawk Down and The Last Samurai alongside long-time favourites like The Lion King and Interstellar.

Shows typically run for around three hours including an intermission, making this one of the longer concert experiences currently touring arenas worldwide, and genuine value for fans weighing the ticket price against the length and scale of the production.

Everything you need to know about The O2 Arena

Of all the stops on this leg of the tour, few carry more weight than The O2 in London, where Hans Zimmer performs on Monday 12 October 2026. Located on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London, The O2 is one of the busiest and most recognisable indoor arenas in the world, with a capacity of up to 20,000 for concerts, and it has hosted some of Zimmer's biggest UK shows across his touring career.

The venue is well connected by public transport, with North Greenwich underground station on the Jubilee line sitting right outside the main entrance, making it one of the easier major arenas to reach without a car. Inside, The O2 offers a wide range of seating options, from standard tiered seating to premium floor and hospitality boxes, giving fans at every budget a way to experience the show. Anyone travelling to London specifically for this concert should book accommodation nearby in Greenwich, or across the river in central London, well in advance, as hotel prices in the area tend to rise sharply around major O2 events.

With demand for Hans Zimmer Live running high across every market on this tour, and several dates already sold out at face value, London represents one of the last remaining chances to catch The Next Level in the UK before the tour moves on to mainland Europe, Qatar, the UAE and Australia. GOAL recommends checking availability on StubHub now to avoid missing out.