Ugandans are mourning the death of one of the country's most famous footballers at the age of 27, after he was beaten by suspected thieves near his home in the capital, Kampala.

According to the "BBC" network, David Owori resisted an attempt to steal his mobile phone and other belongings, and police say the assault proved fatal. His death has sparked a wave of grief and renewed public anger over violent crime in Uganda.

Owori captained SC Villa, the club with the most Uganda Premier League titles, playing at right-back and in midfield. He also represented the national team.

SC Villa issued a statement after the incident, saying: "We have lost more than just a player. We have lost a captain, a brother and a friend."

Eyewitnesses said a group of attackers struck the footballer with paving stones on Tuesday night, then stole his belongings and fled, leaving him unconscious.

Club spokesman Assan Kasingye told reporters that Owori was targeted directly outside his home in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala.

Kasingye said: "The player was ambushed by thugs as he approached his home, leaving him with serious, life-threatening injuries before he was rushed to the medical facility."

Medics rushed Owori to a nearby clinic and then transferred him to a private facility in the city. He died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Local police spokeswoman Rachel Kwala said investigators were following up leads to identify those responsible.

Kwala added: "The scene of the incident has been documented and processed to ensure that all relevant evidence has been collected and preserved."

The killing has caused shock across Uganda, with the football community, including fans and team-mates, and politicians demanding justice.

Tributes are pouring in for the defender, who was popularly known as Colgate.

The Uganda football federation (Fufa) described Owori as "a true leader on and off the pitch".

A statement said: "David was not just a footballer. He was a leader and an inspiration to an entire generation."

The national team, known as the "Cranes", said the side had lost a football star who carried Uganda's hopes.

Parliament observed a minute's silence on Wednesday in mourning for Owori and called for a swift investigation.