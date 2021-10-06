From group chats to studio debates: Former USMNT stars still feeling the emotions of World Cup qualifying

At half-time of the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Honduras, there was plenty to discuss.

And so Steve Cherundolo, one of the best American players of all time, did what he has been doing in the years since his career with the national team ended: he turned to the group chat.

The group chat, for many, is a sacred place, a place to express opinions, thoughts, criticisms, or whatever else may come to mind. It is a place for friends to gather and discuss, to make fun of one another, to debate.

Cherundolo's group chat, though, is not like the many others that were certainly active across America on that September night. His is one filled with USMNT legends, all former players that are experiencing how watching from afar can be just as stressful as playing in these do-or-die games.

The former fullback is just one of many former USMNT players scattered through the American soccer landscape, part of a fraternity that is both massive and intimate at the same time. It is one loaded with former players that are now coaches, analysts, general managers, owners and everything in between.

But it is also a fraternity that still very much feels every emotion that they felt as players when the USMNT take the field.

"We all have group chats," Cherundolo says. "My generation, Tim Howard, Carlos Bocanegra, Stu Holden, Conor Casey, we chat during the game, before the game, after the game, and it is up and down.

"It's like, 'What are we doing there? What are we thinking? This is not going to work, we're a little open' or 'Wow, this is going to explode, this is very good, that's an opportunity'.

"It's all of the above. It is emotional, but it's also, I think, critical."

In his role as analyst for CBS Sports, Oguchi Onyewu's job is to be critical. Unlike Cherundolo,though, Onyewu's USMNT discussions do not happen in the closed-off form of a group chat, but rather on air alongside two of his good friends.

On set with former USMNT team-mates Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies, Onyewu is tasked with breaking down the action, providing the perspective of a player that played in two World Cups while winning two Gold Cup trophies.

It is a discussion that is often a bit more light-hearted, with the trio's natural chemistry leading to a show that includes plenty of banter on set.

But sometimes, as part of that role, the emotions creep in. And that was what made the trio of Onyewu, Dempsey and Davies shine on that night against Honduras.

At half-time, with the U.S. down 1-0 after drawing their opening two games, it was easy to see the frustration on the faces on the former USMNT stars. Another ugly half from Gregg Berhalter's team meant they all had plenty to say about what they had just watched.

Onyewu provided the critcisim, Davies discussed tactics and Dempsey, in a way only he can, offered to check himself in for 15 or 20 minutes to provide a goal off the bench.

"I might need to get a trainer... I could do 15-20 minutes." @Clint_Dempsey was ready to suit up at halftime 😅 pic.twitter.com/h6t49pIAhj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021

At the end of the day, no matter how much they try to stay composed or positive, Onyewu and co. care about what happens on the field. A lot. But, as an analyst, Onyewu has to balance that passion with perspective.

"I'm not a fan," Onyewu tells Goal. "I'm a supporter because I played, and I know what these players go through. That's probably why you see some of the emotions, as well as, and I've said it on air before, in my opinion, this national team pool is probably is the most talented group that the U.S. has ever had.

"So, when you see frustration from me or Charlie or Clint, it's not a frustration from a fan, because the fan doesn't sit down and watch and analyze why he's mad. He just watches and kind of regurgitates whatever he heard or saw or whatever.

"We're mad because of the details within it and understand the dynamic of the sport. Essentially all three of us have a 'PhD in football' from being a professional and being on the national team."

He adds: "Our conversations [when off the air] are no different than conversations that people have with their friends when they see games. I think after you watch a game, if you want to talk about it off record with people, candidly, you talk about it candidly with people. There's no difference."

And, even when on air, Onyewu and co. have no problem being candid, even in difficult spots.

In the build-up to the Honduras match, Davies compared Weston McKennie's recent issues with the team to his career-defining accident years ago, reflecting on how his decsion to break curfew ultimately cost him years as a player and his spot within the national team.

When on air, it cannot all be light-hearted or fun, Onewyu says, and there are moments where he has to criticise people he has genuine relationships with, people like McKennie or former club-mate Mark McKenzie.

"It's no different than a parent watching their child stumble and understanding that they did it some years before," Onyewu says. "It doesn't make you love the person any less, doesn't make you love them anymore, it's just part of those things."

But watching those young players is part of what Cherundolo enjoys most. Formerly a youth coach in Germany and now coaching Las Vegas Lights in the USL, Cherundolo is genuinely excited about what he sees on the field and the future being paved by those that have come after him.

"I think anybody who played for the U.S. national team and felt good about how they left the program, they want to see it furthered by the next generation," he says. "This is this is why we're doing this.

"So you look with a critical eye, but you also look with an understanding eye because you know how difficult it is, especially when you're younger."

Cherundolo, Onyewu and the rest of the USMNT fraternity will now gear up for three more big games. The U.S. is set to take on Jamaica on Thursday before travelling to Panama and hosting Costa Rica to finish off the window. After six games, everyone will have a pretty good idea of where they stand on their road towards World Cup qualifiers.

The USMNT's former stars will watch on, as will the rest of the American soccer community. Cherundolo will watch from Las Vegas, Onyewu from the studio, and plenty of others will be paying attention from wherever their post-playing career has taken them.

Call them fans, call them supporters, call them whatever you like. But, when the USMNT are in action, American soccer's former stars feel that passion once again, even if its now limited to text message debates.

"I cheer like a fan, fist pumping and running through my little office in Vegas," Cherundolo says. "It kind of changes throughout the 90 minutes. I truly enjoyed every minute I was able to play with the national team, aside from the injuries, and that is still very, very embedded within me.

"At the end of the day, I will always be a fan and I will always enjoy watching this team."