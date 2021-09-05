McKennie out of USMNT squad for team policy violation as Reyna is ruled out due to injury

The U.S. will be without two starters for Sunday's clash with Canada

Weston McKennie has been left out of the U.S. men's national team squad against Canada due to a "violation of team policy", U.S. Soccer confirmed, while Gio Reyna is set to miss the team's next two matches with a hamstring injury.

McKennie and Reyna both started the team's 0-0 draw with El Salvador, with Reyna now ruled out for Sunday's match against Canada and Wednesday's visit to Honduras.

With Reyna out for both games, McKennie's status is uncertain heading into the final game of the international break.

McKennie's explanation

Shortly after U.S. Soccer's announcement, McKennie took to Instagram to reveal that he was suspended for a violation of Covid protocols.

"Unfortunately, I am suspended for tonight's match due to a violation of team Covid protocols," McKennie wrote. "I am sorry for my actions, I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon."

Who starts for the USMNT?

Christian Pulisic returns to the U.S. lineup after recently battling Covid-19 and is joined in the attack by Jordan Pefok and Brenden Aaronson.

Pefok replaces Josh Sargent up top after the Norwich striker started in El Salvador.

Replacing McKennie in midfield is Kellyn Acosta, who joins Tyler Adams and Sebastian Lletget, while John Brooks partners with Miles Robinson in central defense.

Sergino Dest, meanwhile, moves back to right-back after struggling on the left again El Salvador with Matt Turner remaining in goal after Zack Steffen was ruled out for the rest of the window with Covid-19.

