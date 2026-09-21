Gianni Infantino sends letter and wants major change at FIFA

Gianni Infantino has sent a striking letter to the FIFA Council and the presidents of all 211 affiliated football associations. The FIFA president is open to reforms within world football's governing body and wants an investigation into how major decisions within the organisation are made, The Athletic reports, among others.

At the meeting on 15 October, Infantino wants the FIFA Council to request an independent assessment of the current governance structure. He also wants talks with the various associations and other parties involved over possible improvements within FIFA.

Those discussions must cover the roles of the FIFA president, the FIFA Council and the FIFA Congress, among others. Infantino also wants greater transparency and more input in major decisions.

Pressure has mounted on Infantino in recent months because of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise plan. Under that proposal, FIFA wanted to sell 20 per cent of their commercial and organisational activities to external investors for around $4.2 billion.

FIFA eventually withdrew the plan before it could be officially presented to the FIFA Council and the affiliated associations. Infantino stresses that it was only a proposal and that no final decision had ever been taken.

For Infantino, though, the row made one thing clear: major plans can only succeed if the decision-making process commands sufficient trust. "Big ideas must be developed, tested and communicated through clear and reliable institutions," he writes.

Even with the criticism, and the trust that has already been withdrawn, Infantino plans to stand again in March for the FIFA presidency. Right now, he is the only candidate. Other candidates have until 18 November to put themselves forward.