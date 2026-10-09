Gianni Infantino is set to become FIFA president again: path clear despite marginal support

Victor Montagliani is set to pull out of the race to become FIFA president, various British media reported on Thursday evening. That leaves Gianni Infantino on course for a fourth term with little resistance.

The election for the FIFA presidency is scheduled for 2027. The Swiss Infantino has already announced he wants to run for a fourth term.

Support for him is far from universal, though. All countries that are members of UEFA will not vote for him, the European governing body announced earlier this week.

Elsewhere, the Asian confederation AFC and CONCACAF are also fiercely opposed to a fourth term for Infantino. Only in Africa is he still trying to win votes.

That leaves him with one obvious issue: Infantino has no opponent at all. Montagliani had looked the likeliest to step up, but the Canadian would rather remain president of CONCACAF.

During the World Cup last summer, Infantino came under fire several times. In particular, FIFA's decision to reverse the suspension of American striker Folarin Balogun went down badly.

Candidates for the FIFA presidency still have until 18 November to put themselves forward. For now, nobody has stepped forward to challenge Infantino.