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UEFA Nations League B
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Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
team-logoHungary
Book Georgia vs Hungary Tickets
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How to get Georgia vs Hungary tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B

Georgia take on Hungary in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

he UEFA Nations League returns with a compelling match as Georgia host Hungary at the iconic Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi. Both nations continue to climb European football ranks, making this group stage encounter a crucial fixture for both squads aiming to secure promotion points.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on venue information, ticket pricing tiers, and steps to secure your seats.

Georgia vs Hungary TicketsBuy now

When is Georgia vs Hungary UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Georgia vs Hungary takes place at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, with kick-off scheduled for this UEFA Nations League B, Group 2 fixture.

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UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Where to buy Georgia vs Hungary?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through the Georgian Football Federation ticketing portal, which manages standard releases for home international matches in Tbilisi. Fans should create an account on the official portal early to secure tickets when general admission sales open.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific stadium seating sections are unavailable, secondary ticketing platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

Georgia vs Hungary TicketsBuy now

How much are Georgia vs Hungary tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticket portal start at approximately €10 to €30 for general admission seating inside Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, depending on section tier.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €234 on secondary platforms when standard primary general allocations sell out.

Georgia vs Hungary TicketsBuy now

Georgia vs Hungary UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Georgia vs Hungary Form

Georgia head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain on June 5, 2026, following a 1-1 draw with Romania three days earlier. Earlier in 2026, they beat Lithuania 2-0 away and drew 2-2 with Israel. Their only defeat in this run came against Bulgaria in World Cup qualification in November 2025, a 2-1 loss that ended their qualifying campaign.

Hungary also carry a record of two wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 friendly win over Kazakhstan on June 9, 2026, with a 2-1 victory over Finland coming just days before that. A goalless draw with Greece in March 2026 and a 1-0 win over Slovenia round out their recent positive results. Their last defeat was a 3-2 loss to Ireland in World Cup qualification in November 2025.

GEO

GEO - Form

BGR
L2-1
ISR
D2-2
LTU
W0-2
ROU
D1-1
BHR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HUN

HUN - Form

IRL
L2-3
SVN
W1-0
GRE
D0-0
FIN
W2-1
KAZ
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Georgia vs Hungary: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides was in September 2001, when Georgia beat Hungary 3-1 in Tbilisi in UEFA World Cup qualification. The only other recorded match between the nations came three months earlier in June 2001, when Hungary won 4-1 at home in the same qualifying campaign. Each side holds one win across the two meetings on record.

Head to Head

GeorgiaDrawHungary
1
0
1
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
3
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
4
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2


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