Fulham have 'no fear' of Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of tough run, insists Andersen

The Danish defender is confident that the relegation fighting Cottagers "will take a lot of points" from their next three Premier League matches

Fulham have "no fear' of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of a tough run of Premier League fixtures, insists Joachim Andersen.

The Cottagers extended their recent unbeaten run to five matches after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, which leaves them just three points adrift of 17th placed Newcastle in the battle to avoid relegation.

Scott Parker's men will now prepare to face three of the traditional "big six" over the next fortnight, starting with Spurs at Craven Cottage on Thursday, and Andersen is confident that they can spring a surprise.

What was said?

"It is not the end of the world, we need to continue and I am sure we will take a lot of points," the Danish defender told Fulham’s official website. "We are really difficult to beat.

"There is no need to show fear, we know and we have showed all season that no matter who we are playing we can show a good performance. Last time we played them I feel we could have won so let's go win on Thursday.

"We should have won by two or three goals [against Palace]. It is really frustrating but again a really positive performance and something we need to build on. We have to believe the goals will come and they will."

Parker's outlook

Fulham's head coach echoed Andersen's sentiments while highlighting the Tottenham game as a big opportunity for his side to close the gap on Newcastle even further.

"I see points coming from the next game," said Parker. "I believe in this team and the team believes as well. I believe we can beat Spurs. We can go into the Thursday game and cause them problems."

The bigger picture

The general consensus on Fulham this season is that Parker has got them heading in the right direction, with only a lack of cutting edge in the final third preventing them from rising up the table.

The Cottagers have been well organised and difficult to beat in recent times, having only conceded one goal in their last five games, and the January loan signing of Josh Maja from Bordeaux has given them a valuable extra option in the final third.

Fulham only have 12 games left to beat the drop and Tottenham, Liverpool and City will all be expected to beat the west London outfit, but they will surely put up a stern fight against all three teams.

Spurs have lost their last three matches on the road, while the Reds have lost four of their last five games, with City likely to provide the biggest test after a 20-match winning streak in all competitions.

