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Al Ittihad v Al-Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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From the Premier League: Al-Diriyah threatens Al-Ittihad's dreams and competes for Diaby's replacement

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L. Bailey
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Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
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The club is searching for a new player to replace the French star

Saudi club Al-Diriyah have thrown a spanner into Al-Ittihad's summer plans, going head to head with them for one of the Premier League's stars.

Press reports had revealed Al-Ittihad's desire to sign Jamaican Leon Bailey, the Aston Villa winger, during the current summer transfer window to compensate for the departure of French winger Moussa Diaby to Bayer Leverkusen.

But The Athletic revealed a second Saudi suitor for the Jamaican winger. Al-Diriyah are also keen, with the Roshn League's summer window running until 6 September this year.

Bailey, meanwhile, is training on his own. He has fallen out of the plans of Spanish coach Unai Emery, and Villa have put him up for sale before his contract expires at the end of this season.

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Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Nassr FC crest
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Hull City had been linked with the 29-year-old, but the deal collapsed. He couldn't agree personal terms with the English club.

Should Al-Ittihad fail to land Bailey, they will switch their attention to Japan's Ritsu Doan, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, who remains one of their most prominent options this summer.

Al-Ittihad confirmed today, Tuesday, their agreement to Diaby's move to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around 30 million euros, according to press reports earlier.

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