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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

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Flick makes wholesale changes to Barcelona's line-up against Feyenoord: what is Hamza's situation?

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
H. Flick
H. Abdelkarim
Spain
Netherlands
Germany
Egypt

Cancelo starts for the first time

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has named his starting line-up for Wednesday evening's clash with Dutch side Feyenoord, in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Several changes greet the side that began Saturday's La Liga fixture against Valencia.

Joao Cancelo starts for the first time this season, edging out the young Xavi Espart, while Jules Kounde comes in for the suspended Eric Garcia.

At the heart of defence, Andreas Christensen replaces Gerard Martin. Dani Olmo comes in for Fermin Lopez in midfield, and Karim Adeyemi takes Anthony Gordon's place in attack.

The German coach still opted to keep young Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim on the bench at kick-off. The player is still waiting for his first official start.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

In midfield, Flick leans on the trio that steered Spain to the 2026 World Cup: Pedri, Rodri and Olmo. Raphinha keeps his place through the centre.

Barcelona's full line-up:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo.

Midfield: Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha.

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